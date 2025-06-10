Nicholas Pooran Shocks the Cricket World with Retirement Announcement
West Indies cricket star Nicholas Pooran, 29, unexpectedly announced his retirement from international cricket. Despite not providing specific reasons, he emphasized his thoughtful decision-making process. Pooran left an indelible mark on the cricket world, being the most-capped T20I player for West Indies and excelling in various franchise leagues.
In a surprising turn of events, Nicholas Pooran, the celebrated West Indies cricketer, has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. The announcement, made via Pooran's social media channels, leaves many questions unanswered as he did not specify the reasons for his decision.
Despite opting out from the recent T20I series against England, Pooran leaves a rich legacy with 106 T20I caps and 2275 runs under his belt, adorned with 61 ODI appearances. His achievements in the sport are highly applauded, and his absence from the international scene is a significant loss for West Indies cricket.
Cricket West Indies acknowledged Pooran's remarkable contributions, describing him as a 'game changer' in cricket. With plans to continue playing in various franchise tournaments, Pooran's presence in the cricket world will endure, albeit in a different capacity, as he transitions from the international stage.
