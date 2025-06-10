Left Menu

Nicholas Pooran Shocks the Cricket World with Retirement Announcement

West Indies cricket star Nicholas Pooran, 29, unexpectedly announced his retirement from international cricket. Despite not providing specific reasons, he emphasized his thoughtful decision-making process. Pooran left an indelible mark on the cricket world, being the most-capped T20I player for West Indies and excelling in various franchise leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portofspain | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:32 IST
Nicholas Pooran Shocks the Cricket World with Retirement Announcement
Nicholas Pooran

In a surprising turn of events, Nicholas Pooran, the celebrated West Indies cricketer, has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. The announcement, made via Pooran's social media channels, leaves many questions unanswered as he did not specify the reasons for his decision.

Despite opting out from the recent T20I series against England, Pooran leaves a rich legacy with 106 T20I caps and 2275 runs under his belt, adorned with 61 ODI appearances. His achievements in the sport are highly applauded, and his absence from the international scene is a significant loss for West Indies cricket.

Cricket West Indies acknowledged Pooran's remarkable contributions, describing him as a 'game changer' in cricket. With plans to continue playing in various franchise tournaments, Pooran's presence in the cricket world will endure, albeit in a different capacity, as he transitions from the international stage.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025