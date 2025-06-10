Arshdeep Singh Gears Up for Test Debut in England

Arshdeep Singh, India's promising left-arm pacer, eagerly returns to Kent, where he finds himself on familiar turf after playing county cricket here. With a five-match Test series against England approaching on June 20, Singh is focused on honing his red-ball skills to make a notable impact.

The 26-year-old, looking forward to potentially debuting in Test cricket, represents a blend of young talent and experience that India seeks to balance in the absence of cricket stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gill's leadership, alongside budding batters such as Sai Sudharsan, elevates the team's competitive spirit.

Embracing the opportunity to train with standout players like Jasprit Bumrah, Singh emphasizes collaboration and skill enhancement. With fond memories of his previous stint in Kent, Singh relishes the peaceful environment, aiming to build upon his past experiences in preparation for the opening Test in Leeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)