Trichy Grand Cholas and FOMO7 Games Renew Sponsorship for TNPL 2025

The Trichy Grand Cholas have once again partnered with FOMO7 Games, securing the online gaming company as their front-jersey sponsor for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. This renewed partnership underscores the growing commercial appeal of the Grand Cholas in the cricketing landscape.

In the previous season, the Trichy Grand Cholas narrowly missed the playoffs, prompting them to strengthen their squad with key players like U. Mukilesh and J. Suresh Kumar. The team, known for its mix of seasoned professionals and young talents, is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming TNPL season.

Kris Fernandez, Head of Operations at FOMO7, expressed excitement about the ongoing partnership, emphasizing their commitment to supporting domestic cricket leagues. With the TNPL 2025 set to kick off in June, fans eagerly await the Trichy Grand Cholas' clash with the Nellai Royal Kings in their opening match.

(With inputs from agencies.)