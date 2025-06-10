Stadium Scares: Fan Falls During Belgium-Wales Match

A dramatic incident occurred during a World Cup qualifier in Brussels, where a soccer fan fell from the upper tier of King Baudouin Stadium. The fan was immediately taken to the hospital for examination, having reportedly been conscious and communicative after the fall.

According to a statement from the Football Association of Wales, the man slipped from the upper to the lower tier while Belgium and Wales clashed in an intense match that ended with a 4-3 victory for Belgium. Despite the health scare, mediators were relieved to note his alertness and responsiveness.

This mishap unfolded just a day after a tragic fall happened at the Munich stadium during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal, where a fan did not survive the fall. These incidents raise urgent questions about spectator safety in stadiums worldwide.

