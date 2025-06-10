Bhopal Leopards Set Sights on Madhya Pradesh League Triumph

The Bhopal Leopards, having fallen short in the Madhya Pradesh League final last year, are determined to make a strong comeback this season. The tournament, starting June 12 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, will see the Leopards open against the Jabalpur Royal Lions on June 13.

With rigorous preparation sessions conducted under floodlights to simulate actual match conditions, the team is equipped for the games ahead. Abhishek Mohan Gupta, the owner of Bhopal Leopards, expressed optimism about the team's prospects, emphasizing their focused practice regime and time allocated for preparation this year.

Gupta highlighted the franchise's strategic strengthening of their roster to create a more balanced squad. Discussing the team's vision, he spoke of playing with passion and pride, focusing on processes to achieve results. As the league gears up, the Leopards remain poised to clinch the coveted title.

(With inputs from agencies.)