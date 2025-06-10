Heartbreak for India: Last-Minute Penalty Crushes Hopes in AFC Qualifier

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indian football team faced a narrow yet devastating 0-1 loss against Hong Kong in a crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier on Tuesday. The only goal of the match came through a penalty in injury time, leaving India reeling from what could have been.

The penalty was awarded after Indian custodian Vishal Kaith committed a foul on Michael Udebuluzor, attempting to palm the ball to safety, which ultimately led to the spot kick by Hong Kong's Stefan Pereira in the 94th minute. Kaith received a yellow card for his late-game infraction.

Despite a promising start with multiple chances, including a close attempt by Ashique Kuruniyan in the 35th minute, India's offensive efforts fell short. The coaching decision to bench veteran Sunil Chhetri from the start might have impacted India's finishing, which has been an issue in recent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)