Tariff Tactics: Hong Kong's Trade Triumph
President Donald Trump's imposition of a new 10% tariff on U.S. imports could inadvertently benefit Hong Kong as a trade hub. Christopher Hui, Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, criticized the U.S. tariff move as a 'fiasco' highlighting Hong Kong's unique trade advantages.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:21 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:21 IST
President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 10% tariff on imports into the United States could have an unexpected positive impact on Hong Kong's status as a major trade hub, according to a senior official.
Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury in Hong Kong, commented on the situation during an interview with Commercial Radio Hong Kong, describing the U.S. tariff policy as a 'fiasco.'
Hui emphasized that the new levy highlights Hong Kong's 'unique trade advantages,' potentially positioning the city as a beneficiary amid shifting global trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
