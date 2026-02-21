Tariff Tactics: Hong Kong's Trade Triumph

President Donald Trump's recent decision to impose a 10% tariff on imports into the United States could have an unexpected positive impact on Hong Kong's status as a major trade hub, according to a senior official.

Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury in Hong Kong, commented on the situation during an interview with Commercial Radio Hong Kong, describing the U.S. tariff policy as a 'fiasco.'

Hui emphasized that the new levy highlights Hong Kong's 'unique trade advantages,' potentially positioning the city as a beneficiary amid shifting global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)