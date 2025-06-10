Toprak Razgatlioglu Makes the Leap to MotoGP: A New Chapter with Prima Pramac Racing

Toprak Razgatlioglu, a twice World Superbike champion, is set to transition to MotoGP in 2026, joining the Prima Pramac Racing team, Yamaha announced Tuesday.

Razgatlioglu, recognized for his showmanship and significant victories, claimed his first Superbike title with Yamaha in 2021 and subsequently with BMW in 2024.

Pramac, having switched from Ducati to Yamaha bikes this season, sees Razgatlioglu's move as both homecoming and new challenge, with Yamaha indicating their 2026 lineup will reveal exciting prospects.