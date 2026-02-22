Left Menu

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Decades of sediment accumulation have drastically reduced the Salal Power Station's storage capacity, necessitating a comprehensive silt management plan. The NHPC is employing measures such as dredging, flushing, and under-sluicing to restore efficiency. Key operations began in November 2025, aiming to revitalize this critical hydroelectric resource on the Chenab River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:48 IST
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station
  • Country:
  • India

The Salal Power Station, suffering from extensive sediment buildup, has seen its reservoir's capacity plummet by 96%, igniting efforts for restoration. Following the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and a 1978 agreement, crucial sluice gates were immobilized, exacerbating sedimentation issues. Today, NHPC is spearheading an innovative silt management project.

Operations have commenced with Reach Dredging Limited, tasked with removing accumulated silt, while another no-objection certificate awaits action by Dharti Dredging and Infrastructure Limited. NHPC aims to revive operational efficiency through a multipronged strategy involving dredging, flushing, and under-sluicing.

This initiative not only intends to restore partial storage capacity but also seeks to enhance long-term viability. Set against challenging geographic and climatic conditions, the project underscores the importance of proper infrastructure management in maintaining India's hydropower assets, further emphasized by directives from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026