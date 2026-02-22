Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

The Salal Power Station, suffering from extensive sediment buildup, has seen its reservoir's capacity plummet by 96%, igniting efforts for restoration. Following the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and a 1978 agreement, crucial sluice gates were immobilized, exacerbating sedimentation issues. Today, NHPC is spearheading an innovative silt management project.

Operations have commenced with Reach Dredging Limited, tasked with removing accumulated silt, while another no-objection certificate awaits action by Dharti Dredging and Infrastructure Limited. NHPC aims to revive operational efficiency through a multipronged strategy involving dredging, flushing, and under-sluicing.

This initiative not only intends to restore partial storage capacity but also seeks to enhance long-term viability. Set against challenging geographic and climatic conditions, the project underscores the importance of proper infrastructure management in maintaining India's hydropower assets, further emphasized by directives from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.