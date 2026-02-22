South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:50 IST
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- India
- T20 World Cup
- Ahmedabad
- Group 1
- Super Eights
- match
- score
- cricket
- competition
ALSO READ
Thrilling Super Eights Clash: India vs South Africa
Sri Lanka collapse to 95 all out in 16.4 overs chasing 147 as England seal a 51-run win in their T20 World Cup Super Eights opener. TAP
South Africa win toss, elect to bat against India in Super Eight match of T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad.
Tactical Dilemmas: India's Spin or Seam Strategy in Super Eights Showdown
Rain washes out the T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pallekele.