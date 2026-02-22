Left Menu

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant released an e-souvenir to honor Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy's legacy. The event highlighted the Academy's strides in technology-driven judicial training. The CJI underscored the symbolic role of Chhattisgarh in Indian governance and stressed the importance of accessible justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:47 IST
In a significant event on Sunday, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant digitally released an e-souvenir named 'Nurturing the Future of the Judiciary' to celebrate the legacy of the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy. The ceremony, organized by the Chhattisgarh High Court, also saw the presence of Supreme Court Justices S Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra along with Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

During his address, Chief Justice Sinha lauded the Judicial Academy as foundational for judicial excellence in the state. He noted the academy's journey, underscoring its evolution, infrastructure growth, and shift towards modern, technology-driven judicial training. He emphasized that the guidance of the CJI would substantially impact future judicial education and reforms within the state.

Chief Justice Kant elaborated on the symbolic relevance of Chhattisgarh in embodying governance and institutional vigor. Drawing on historical references, he likened constitutional courts to modern guardians of democracy, advocating for universal access to justice across the state's diverse regions, regardless of geographical or infrastructural challenges.

