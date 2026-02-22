Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has successfully brought the school dropout rate to zero, a milestone achieved through strategic use of technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow, Adityanath noted the transformation marked by the state's focus on upgrading school infrastructure, particularly separate toilets for female students.

He emphasized that previous dropout issues were heavily influenced by the lack of basic amenities in schools, but the government's concerted efforts, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, have revamped the educational landscape, making schooling accessible and appealing across rural areas.

