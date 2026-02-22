Left Menu

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Uttar Pradesh has achieved zero dropout rates under the Basic Education Council, credited to effective technology use. The lack of toilets for female students previously contributed to high dropout rates. CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized improved infrastructure and education as key to this success at the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:47 IST
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has successfully brought the school dropout rate to zero, a milestone achieved through strategic use of technology.

Speaking at the inauguration of the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow, Adityanath noted the transformation marked by the state's focus on upgrading school infrastructure, particularly separate toilets for female students.

He emphasized that previous dropout issues were heavily influenced by the lack of basic amenities in schools, but the government's concerted efforts, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, have revamped the educational landscape, making schooling accessible and appealing across rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

Nurturing Justice: Chhattisgarh's Path to Judicial Excellence

 India
2
Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success

 India
3
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
4
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026