Technological Triumph: Uttar Pradesh's Zero Dropout Success
Uttar Pradesh has achieved zero dropout rates under the Basic Education Council, credited to effective technology use. The lack of toilets for female students previously contributed to high dropout rates. CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized improved infrastructure and education as key to this success at the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre inauguration.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has successfully brought the school dropout rate to zero, a milestone achieved through strategic use of technology.
Speaking at the inauguration of the IBM AI GovTech Innovation Centre in Lucknow, Adityanath noted the transformation marked by the state's focus on upgrading school infrastructure, particularly separate toilets for female students.
He emphasized that previous dropout issues were heavily influenced by the lack of basic amenities in schools, but the government's concerted efforts, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, have revamped the educational landscape, making schooling accessible and appealing across rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming India: Speeding Ahead with Digital and Physical Infrastructure
Modi Ushers in Infrastructure Revolution: Double-Engine Growth in Meerut
Under Cong-SP regime, progress would not have been possible amid infrastructure scams: PM Modi in Meerut.
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
KITE Expands GCompris Educational Software with Tamil and Kannada Content