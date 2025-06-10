Pat Cummins: The Strategic Force Behind Australia's Cricket Dominance

In an insightful commentary, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, for his exceptional leadership qualities that unify the team and foster victories. Singh emphasized Cummins' ability to command respect within the dressing room, contributing to Australia's consistent triumphs on the international stage.

Under Cummins' leadership, Australia clinched its sixth ODI World Cup title by overcoming India in the 2023 finals held in Ahmedabad, alongside securing their maiden WTC title in the same year. As the team gears up for their second WTC Final on June 11 against South Africa, Cummins' strategic influence remains evident.

Harbhajan highlighted Australia's preparedness for the upcoming WTC fixture, attributing it to their extensive experience playing in England, notably in the Ashes series and previous WTC Final. He noted their adeptness in handling big-match pressure, consistently surpassing expectations, and maintaining their cricketing prowess over the past two years.