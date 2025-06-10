Left Menu

Emma Raducanu Leads British Surge at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu won her opening match against Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 Queen's Club event, joining fellow Britons Katie Boulter and Heather Watson in the second round. While Raducanu feels she's still adjusting to the court, she has a potential challenge against Barbora Krejcikova next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:03 IST
Emma Raducanu Leads British Surge at Queen's Club
Emma Raducanu
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Emma Raducanu secured a commanding straight-sets victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 tournament in Queen's Club, marking a successful start for British players. Raducanu, the 22-year-old wildcard, breezed through with a 6-1 6-2 win, revenging her previous loss to Bucsa earlier this year in Singapore.

Despite her dominance, Raducanu acknowledged she's still adapting to the surface. Looking ahead, she anticipates a tougher competition in the next round, possibly facing Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, if the Czech star surpasses Slovak Rebecca Sramkova. Meanwhile, the return of top-tier women's tennis at Queen's since 1973 galvanized the British crowd.

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson further bolstered British hopes with their victories. Boulter overcame Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6(4) 1-6 6-4, while Watson defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-3. Francesca Jones, however, succumbed to McCartney Kessler, who will now face top seed Zheng Quinwen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025