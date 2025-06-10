Emma Raducanu Leads British Surge at Queen's Club
Emma Raducanu won her opening match against Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 Queen's Club event, joining fellow Britons Katie Boulter and Heather Watson in the second round. While Raducanu feels she's still adjusting to the court, she has a potential challenge against Barbora Krejcikova next.
Emma Raducanu secured a commanding straight-sets victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 tournament in Queen's Club, marking a successful start for British players. Raducanu, the 22-year-old wildcard, breezed through with a 6-1 6-2 win, revenging her previous loss to Bucsa earlier this year in Singapore.
Despite her dominance, Raducanu acknowledged she's still adapting to the surface. Looking ahead, she anticipates a tougher competition in the next round, possibly facing Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, if the Czech star surpasses Slovak Rebecca Sramkova. Meanwhile, the return of top-tier women's tennis at Queen's since 1973 galvanized the British crowd.
Katie Boulter and Heather Watson further bolstered British hopes with their victories. Boulter overcame Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6(4) 1-6 6-4, while Watson defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-3. Francesca Jones, however, succumbed to McCartney Kessler, who will now face top seed Zheng Quinwen.
