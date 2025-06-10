Emma Raducanu Leads British Surge at Queen's Club

Emma Raducanu secured a commanding straight-sets victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa at the WTA 500 tournament in Queen's Club, marking a successful start for British players. Raducanu, the 22-year-old wildcard, breezed through with a 6-1 6-2 win, revenging her previous loss to Bucsa earlier this year in Singapore.

Despite her dominance, Raducanu acknowledged she's still adapting to the surface. Looking ahead, she anticipates a tougher competition in the next round, possibly facing Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, if the Czech star surpasses Slovak Rebecca Sramkova. Meanwhile, the return of top-tier women's tennis at Queen's since 1973 galvanized the British crowd.

Katie Boulter and Heather Watson further bolstered British hopes with their victories. Boulter overcame Ajla Tomljanovic 7-6(4) 1-6 6-4, while Watson defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-3. Francesca Jones, however, succumbed to McCartney Kessler, who will now face top seed Zheng Quinwen.

(With inputs from agencies.)