Left Menu

Heartbreaking Defeat: India Falls to Hong Kong in Stoppage Time

India suffered a 0-1 loss to Hong Kong due to a stoppage-time penalty in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at Kai Tak Stadium. Despite a solid defensive performance, India's misjudgment in injury time led to their downfall. The team now prepares for their next match against Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:58 IST
Heartbreaking Defeat: India Falls to Hong Kong in Stoppage Time
India vs Hong Kong action (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

In a dramatic turn of events at the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, India was defeated 0-1 by Hong Kong after a stoppage-time penalty at the newly inaugurated Kai Tak Stadium.

The match, held before an electrified crowd of 42,570, saw substitute Stefan Pereira deliver the decisive blow in the 94th minute, leaving India with a single point in Group C. Singapore's 2-1 victory over Bangladesh places them at the top of the table, with Hong Kong trailing closely.

Kai Tak Stadium witnessed an intense showdown, with Hong Kong dominating possession but failing to break down India's solid defense, led by Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali. India, gradually gaining momentum, focused on counter-attacks but could not capitalize on key opportunities. The game changed course in injury time when goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's botched clearance led to a penalty that Pereira slotted home, clinching the win for Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025