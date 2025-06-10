Heartbreaking Defeat: India Falls to Hong Kong in Stoppage Time

In a dramatic turn of events at the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, India was defeated 0-1 by Hong Kong after a stoppage-time penalty at the newly inaugurated Kai Tak Stadium.

The match, held before an electrified crowd of 42,570, saw substitute Stefan Pereira deliver the decisive blow in the 94th minute, leaving India with a single point in Group C. Singapore's 2-1 victory over Bangladesh places them at the top of the table, with Hong Kong trailing closely.

Kai Tak Stadium witnessed an intense showdown, with Hong Kong dominating possession but failing to break down India's solid defense, led by Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali. India, gradually gaining momentum, focused on counter-attacks but could not capitalize on key opportunities. The game changed course in injury time when goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's botched clearance led to a penalty that Pereira slotted home, clinching the win for Hong Kong.

