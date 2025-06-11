Left Menu

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Memphis Depay matched Robin van Persie's scoring record for the Netherlands with a double strike in an 8-0 thrashing of Malta during World Cup qualifying. The game saw additional goals from Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk, and others, marking a consecutive victory for the Dutch national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:47 IST
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Memphis Depay achieved a milestone by equaling Robin van Persie's goal tally for the Netherlands, scoring twice in a resounding 8-0 victory over Malta. This dominating performance in their World Cup qualifying match secured their second consecutive win.

Depay's penalty and a subsequent powerful strike brought him level with van Persie's record of 50 international goals, achieved in the same number of appearances. The match saw additional goals from Donyell Malen, who scored twice, along with contributions from team captain Virgil van Dijk, Xavi Simons, Noa Lang, and Micky van de Ven.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman strategically omitted players booked in their previous match against Finland to avoid suspensions ahead of their crucial game against Poland. The emphatic victory positions the Netherlands well in their qualifying group, highlighting their offensive prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

