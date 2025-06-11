England Dominates West Indies with Record-Setting T20 Performance
England's Ben Duckett led a powerful batting display with 84 off 46 balls as they secured a 37-run victory over West Indies, sweeping the T20 series 3-0. The match featured remarkable performances, including Jamie Smith's rapid 60 and Rovman Powell's unbeaten 79. England achieved their second highest T20 International score of 248.
Ben Duckett's explosive innings of 84 off 46 balls set the stage for England's imposing 248 for three, their second highest T20 International score, as they outplayed West Indies by 37 runs, securing a clean sweep of the series.
The West Indies team, opting to bowl first, struggled with consistency on a batting-friendly pitch at the Rose Bowl. Jamie Smith shone with an electrifying 60 from 26 balls, contributing to a record 135-1 mid-innings score for England.
West Indies' chase was stymied by regular wickets, though Rovman Powell's unbeaten 79 provided resistance. As captain Harry Brook praised his team's performance, the match's aggregate of 459 runs became a record in England, ensuring an ideal debut series for him as the white ball captain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- West Indies
- T20
- cricket
- Ben Duckett
- Harry Brook
- Rovman Powell
- six
- Jamie Smith
- Rose Bowl
ALSO READ
Harry Brook: England's Rising Cricket Star Shines Bright
Harry Brook's Captaincy Debut: England Unveils Revamped ODI Squad Against West Indies
Harry Brook Ushers England into a New Era with Commanding ODI Victory
England's Dominant ODI Victory: Harry Brook's Captaincy Off to a Flying Start
Ben Duckett Powers England to T20 Series Sweep Over West Indies