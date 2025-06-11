Left Menu

England Dominates West Indies with Record-Setting T20 Performance

England's Ben Duckett led a powerful batting display with 84 off 46 balls as they secured a 37-run victory over West Indies, sweeping the T20 series 3-0. The match featured remarkable performances, including Jamie Smith's rapid 60 and Rovman Powell's unbeaten 79. England achieved their second highest T20 International score of 248.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:02 IST
England Dominates West Indies with Record-Setting T20 Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ben Duckett's explosive innings of 84 off 46 balls set the stage for England's imposing 248 for three, their second highest T20 International score, as they outplayed West Indies by 37 runs, securing a clean sweep of the series.

The West Indies team, opting to bowl first, struggled with consistency on a batting-friendly pitch at the Rose Bowl. Jamie Smith shone with an electrifying 60 from 26 balls, contributing to a record 135-1 mid-innings score for England.

West Indies' chase was stymied by regular wickets, though Rovman Powell's unbeaten 79 provided resistance. As captain Harry Brook praised his team's performance, the match's aggregate of 459 runs became a record in England, ensuring an ideal debut series for him as the white ball captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025