England Dominates West Indies with Record-Setting T20 Performance

Ben Duckett's explosive innings of 84 off 46 balls set the stage for England's imposing 248 for three, their second highest T20 International score, as they outplayed West Indies by 37 runs, securing a clean sweep of the series.

The West Indies team, opting to bowl first, struggled with consistency on a batting-friendly pitch at the Rose Bowl. Jamie Smith shone with an electrifying 60 from 26 balls, contributing to a record 135-1 mid-innings score for England.

West Indies' chase was stymied by regular wickets, though Rovman Powell's unbeaten 79 provided resistance. As captain Harry Brook praised his team's performance, the match's aggregate of 459 runs became a record in England, ensuring an ideal debut series for him as the white ball captain.

(With inputs from agencies.)