Memphis Depay: Stay Hungry for Records
Memphis Depay was close to surpassing Robin van Persie's record for the Dutch national team but was substituted to keep his hunger for goals alive. Depay equaled the record in a match against Malta. Coach Ronald Koeman supports Depay, who seeks to improve his tally in future games.
Memphis Depay was denied the opportunity to break the Dutch national team's all-time scoring record on Tuesday as he was substituted before completing a hat-trick, intended to keep him eager for future goals, according to coach Ronald Koeman.
Depay matched Robin van Persie's record of 50 goals during the Netherlands' World Cup qualifier against Malta, scoring twice within the first 16 minutes of their 8-0 triumph. With both players sharing 50 goals over 102 international appearances, Depay expressed his ambition to score more in future matches.
Coach Ronald Koeman, who has consistently backed Depay even during his less stellar club performances, said the decision to substitute Depay was to ensure he remained motivated. Depay acknowledged the challenges he faced over the years with the national team, emphasizing the importance of progress in the World Cup.
