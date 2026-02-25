Left Menu

Pakistan Hockey Team's Unsettled Journey to World Cup Qualifier

The Pakistan hockey team heads to Egypt for a crucial World Cup qualifier under interim coach Khawaja Junaid, whose appointment has stirred discontent among players due to his controversial past. Despite their preference for Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans, Junaid was chosen due to insufficient preparatory time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:51 IST
Pakistan Hockey Team's Unsettled Journey to World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan hockey team embarks on a critical mission in Egypt for the World Cup qualifier, supervised by interim head coach Khawaja Junaid. Appointed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation's interim president Muhuyuddin Wani, Junaid's involvement is contentious due to his lifetime ban in 2023 after an inquiry exposed his role in mishandling a crucial Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Japan, which cost Pakistan an Olympic spot.

Inside sources within the PHF revealed dismay among the players, who favored the hiring of Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans for the qualifiers. Captain Ammad Butt's unsuccessful attempt to contact PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi further revealed the team's discontent with Junaid's selection, rooted in his past record as a coach.

The tournament, scheduled from March 1 to 7 in Ismailia, Egypt, is a last resort for Pakistan to secure a World Cup berth, with only the top three teams qualifying alongside already established entrants. Pakistan faces competition from Austria, Malaysia, and China, as they aim for a top-three finish to advance to the World Cup set in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Connectivity

Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Conne...

 India
2
Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

 India
3
Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

 India
4
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026