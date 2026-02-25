Pakistan Hockey Team's Unsettled Journey to World Cup Qualifier

The Pakistan hockey team embarks on a critical mission in Egypt for the World Cup qualifier, supervised by interim head coach Khawaja Junaid. Appointed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation's interim president Muhuyuddin Wani, Junaid's involvement is contentious due to his lifetime ban in 2023 after an inquiry exposed his role in mishandling a crucial Asia Cup match between Pakistan and Japan, which cost Pakistan an Olympic spot.

Inside sources within the PHF revealed dismay among the players, who favored the hiring of Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans for the qualifiers. Captain Ammad Butt's unsuccessful attempt to contact PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi further revealed the team's discontent with Junaid's selection, rooted in his past record as a coach.

The tournament, scheduled from March 1 to 7 in Ismailia, Egypt, is a last resort for Pakistan to secure a World Cup berth, with only the top three teams qualifying alongside already established entrants. Pakistan faces competition from Austria, Malaysia, and China, as they aim for a top-three finish to advance to the World Cup set in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)