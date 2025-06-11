South Africa Eyes First ICC Title in World Test Final Against Australia

Under the overcast skies of Lord's, the iconic venue set for the World Test Championship final, South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma opted to bowl after winning the toss against reigning champions Australia. This decision marks a significant step for South Africa, a team looking to break its 25-year ICC title drought.

The year has seen remarkable breakthroughs in sports, with Bologna claiming a title after 51 years and Newcastle celebrating a win after 56. In cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an 18-year long wait with their first IPL trophy. For South Africa, a victory against Australia's dominant side could end their long history of near misses in knockout stages.

Temba Bavuma expressed confidence in his team's ability to take advantage of the conditions, stating, "All 15 of us are confident. It is a massive final, it should be a spectacle out here." On the opposite end, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, is unfazed by their favorites tag, ready to defend their title with formidable preparation.

