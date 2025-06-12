Jaipur Patriots Storm into UTT Semi-Finals with Dominant Victory

In a thrilling match, the Jaipur Patriots, spearheaded by the undefeated Sreeja Akula, advanced to their first Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) semi-finals by defeating the PBG Pune Jaguars 9-6. This victory, part of the penultimate league stage game of Season 6, catapulted Jaipur to the second position in the standings, trailing leaders Dempo Goa Challengers by three points.

The loss marked the end of the road for PBG Pune Jaguars in the playoff race, leaving only one slot for grabs in the final league game between U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi TTC. The IndianOil UTT, under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, continues to thrive as a premier professional league. All matches are taking place at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena.

Jaipur Patriots started strong with Jeet Chandra overcoming Anirban Ghosh in a nail-biting 2-1 win, followed by Dutch player Britt Eerland defeating Pune's Reeth Rishya with a similar 2-1 score. This gave Jaipur a crucial lead as they entered the mixed doubles, where Chandra and Eerland triumphed over their opponents, securing Jaipur's place in the semi-finals for the first time.