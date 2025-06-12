Left Menu

Jaipur Patriots Storm into UTT Semi-Finals with Dominant Victory

Sreeja Akula led Jaipur Patriots to their first-ever UTT semi-finals after defeating PBG Pune Jaguars 9-6 in a crucial league match. The victory secured Jaipur's second place in the standings, while Pune Jaguars' hopes were dashed. All matches took place in Ahmedabad under TTFI auspices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:06 IST
Jaipur Patriots Storm into UTT Semi-Finals with Dominant Victory
Sreeja Akula. (Photo- UTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling match, the Jaipur Patriots, spearheaded by the undefeated Sreeja Akula, advanced to their first Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) semi-finals by defeating the PBG Pune Jaguars 9-6. This victory, part of the penultimate league stage game of Season 6, catapulted Jaipur to the second position in the standings, trailing leaders Dempo Goa Challengers by three points.

The loss marked the end of the road for PBG Pune Jaguars in the playoff race, leaving only one slot for grabs in the final league game between U Mumba TT and Dabang Delhi TTC. The IndianOil UTT, under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, continues to thrive as a premier professional league. All matches are taking place at Ahmedabad's EKA Arena.

Jaipur Patriots started strong with Jeet Chandra overcoming Anirban Ghosh in a nail-biting 2-1 win, followed by Dutch player Britt Eerland defeating Pune's Reeth Rishya with a similar 2-1 score. This gave Jaipur a crucial lead as they entered the mixed doubles, where Chandra and Eerland triumphed over their opponents, securing Jaipur's place in the semi-finals for the first time.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025