Thrilling Conclusion Looms in Low-Scoring World Test Championship

A low-scoring World Test Championship final is poised for an electrifying conclusion, as Australia, leading by 74 runs in the first innings, found themselves struggling at 144-8 by the end of Day 2 against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, marked a significant milestone, taking 6-28 to reach 300 wickets in his Test career. This feat came after a dynamic post-lunch session where the precise Baggy Greens dismissed South Africa's last five batsmen for a mere 12 runs in just over five overs.

In Australia's second innings dominated by pace bowling, stalwarts like Kagiso Rabada, with 5-51 from Day 1, kept the Australians to 212 runs. Noteworthy contributions from players like Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were overshadowed by striking spells from bowlers such as Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

(With inputs from agencies.)