Thrilling Conclusion Looms in Low-Scoring World Test Championship

Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship sees a thrilling contest at Lord's. Australia led by 218 runs into the final day, with captain Pat Cummins taking 6-28. South Africa hopes for a under-230 target despite Australia's wicket-retaining lineup. Critical performances came from Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, and Alex Carey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:32 IST
A low-scoring World Test Championship final is poised for an electrifying conclusion, as Australia, leading by 74 runs in the first innings, found themselves struggling at 144-8 by the end of Day 2 against South Africa at Lord's on Thursday.

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, marked a significant milestone, taking 6-28 to reach 300 wickets in his Test career. This feat came after a dynamic post-lunch session where the precise Baggy Greens dismissed South Africa's last five batsmen for a mere 12 runs in just over five overs.

In Australia's second innings dominated by pace bowling, stalwarts like Kagiso Rabada, with 5-51 from Day 1, kept the Australians to 212 runs. Noteworthy contributions from players like Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were overshadowed by striking spells from bowlers such as Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

