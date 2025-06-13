Left Menu

Thomas Frank Takes the Helm at Tottenham Hotspur

Thomas Frank has been appointed as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager on a three-year contract, succeeding the sacked Ange Postecoglou. Known for his innovative coaching at Brentford, Frank is set to guide Tottenham into the Champions League after their Europa League win. His data-driven approach promises to revitalize the team.

In a significant move, Tottenham Hotspur announced the appointment of Thomas Frank as their new full-time manager, marking the club's fifth such change in six years. The former Brentford boss, Frank will lead Tottenham on a three-year contract to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Frank's tenure at Brentford was notable for establishing the team in the Premier League and his effective use of player data to enhance squad performance. His leadership steered Brentford to notable finishes, with the club consistently delivering high-scoring performances.

Frank is expected to bring his proven track record in player development to Tottenham, as they prepare for the upcoming season, including participation in the Champions League. His strategic approach could be pivotal in revitalizing a team coming off a tumultuous season.

