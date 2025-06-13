Left Menu

Duplantis Soars to New Heights at Oslo Diamond League

Olympic gold medallist Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis clinched the top spot at the Oslo Diamond League with a 6.15m vault, setting a new meet record. His stellar performance left Greek athlete Emmanouil Karalis and Australian Kurtis Marschall in second and third places, respectively.

Updated: 13-06-2025 10:10 IST
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis (Photo: @mondo_duplantis/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Norway

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, the two-time Olympic gold medallist, once again demonstrated his pole vault prowess at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo, securing first place with an impressive leap of 6.15m. Greek athlete Emmanouil Karalis finished as the runner-up after clearing 5.82m, while Australian Kurtis Marschall took the third spot with a 5.72m jump.

Duplantis showcased his dominance early on, effortlessly clearing the heights of 5.62m and 5.82m on his first attempts. The competition boiled down to three contenders: Paris 2024 bronze medallist Karalis, 2023 world bronze medallist Marschall, and London 2012 champion Renaud Lavillenie. However, Lavillenie retired at 5.72m, and Marschall was eliminated after failing three attempts at 5.82m, leaving only Karalis and Duplantis in the contest.

The 25-year-old Swede continued to excel, surpassing 5.92m on his first attempt while Karalis faltered, concluding the showdown. Despite missing his first two attempts at 6.03m, Duplantis successfully cleared it on his third try, setting a new meet record. He went on to break his own record with a 6.15m jump before concluding his memorable night. Duplantis now sets his sights on Stockholm, aiming to break the world record at the Diamond League event there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

