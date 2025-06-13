Surprises and Struggles: Highlights from the US Open at Oakmont

In a surprising turn of events at the US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler registered his highest-ever score in the tournament, a 3-over 73. J.J. Spaun, defying expectations, led by seven shots with his bogey-free round of 66.

Indian-origin golfers faced a tough round; Sahith Theegala withdrew due to a persistent neck injury, and Akshay Bhatia managed a rough 76. Rory McIlroy, facing his own set of challenges, pulled off an unlikely bogey after hacking three times on the fourth hole.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka showcased a solid performance, closing with two birdies for a 68. Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry had notable moments, making an albatross and an eagle respectively, but struggled overall at the demanding course.

