Surprises and Struggles: Highlights from the US Open at Oakmont
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a challenging time at the US Open, shooting a 3-over 73, while surprise leader J.J. Spaun excelled with a 66. Indian-origin golfers faced difficulties, with Sahith Theegala withdrawing due to injury and Akshay Bhatia struggling. Rory McIlroy also faced challenges but made a notable bogey.
In a surprising turn of events at the US Open, held at Oakmont Country Club, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler registered his highest-ever score in the tournament, a 3-over 73. J.J. Spaun, defying expectations, led by seven shots with his bogey-free round of 66.
Indian-origin golfers faced a tough round; Sahith Theegala withdrew due to a persistent neck injury, and Akshay Bhatia managed a rough 76. Rory McIlroy, facing his own set of challenges, pulled off an unlikely bogey after hacking three times on the fourth hole.
Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka showcased a solid performance, closing with two birdies for a 68. Patrick Reed and Shane Lowry had notable moments, making an albatross and an eagle respectively, but struggled overall at the demanding course.
(With inputs from agencies.)