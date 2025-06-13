Maratha Royals Triumph with Stellar Performances by Sutar and Naushad
Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals clinched the T20 Mumbai League title by defeating SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets. Key contributions from Rajesh Sutar and Awais Naushad were pivotal in chasing down the target of 157, despite the Falcons' push with performances from Mayuresh Tandel and Harsh Aghav.
The T20 Mumbai League concluded with the Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals emerging as champions after defeating the SoBo Mumbai Falcons by five wickets in a thrilling encounter. Rajesh Sutar's half-century and Awais Naushad's swift 38-run play were instrumental in the team's victory.
Choosing to bowl first, the Royals successfully restricted the Falcons to a total of 157 for 4 in their 20 overs. Sutar anchored the chase with a steady 53 off 49 balls, while Naushad provided the necessary acceleration, sharing a crucial 67-run partnership with Sutar.
Earlier, the Falcons, led by Mayuresh Tandel's unbeaten 50 and Harsh Aghav's 45 not out, put up a fighting total. However, despite Aghav's aggressive play including four sixes, the team couldn't defend their score against the determined Royals.
