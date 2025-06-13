Saptak Talwar's Determined March at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar experienced a challenging start at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge, carding a one-over 72 which places him tied at 78th. To make the cut, Talwar, trailing by eight shots, will need to elevate his performance in upcoming rounds.

The young golfer commenced his round on the back nine, confronting bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes. However, he managed to regain some momentum on the front nine, particularly with a recovery shot on the fourth hole.

Leading the event, Jovan Rebula from South Africa, nephew of golf legend Ernie Els, is ahead by one stroke, while Jackson Palmer of the USA and Spain's Sebastian Garcia are tied for second after each scoring an exceptional six-under 66.

