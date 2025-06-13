Left Menu

Scheffler's Battle at Oakmont: U.S. Open Drama Unfolds

Pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler aims to rise up the leaderboard in the U.S. Open's second round at Oakmont Country Club. Facing a tough challenge, Scheffler hopes to overcome his poor start and catch leader J.J. Spaun. Brooks Koepka and other prominent golfers also contend for the title.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scottie Scheffler, pegged as the pre-tournament favorite, hit the greens early in the second round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on Friday. His goal is to climb the leaderboard and challenge for the title after a rocky start that left him in 49th place following a three-over-par 73 in the first round.

With three wins in his last four appearances, Scheffler is battling against the dominance of overnight leader J.J. Spaun. Spaun, who surprised the field with a four-under 66 in a bogey-free opening round, retains his position at the top as he kicks off his day from the first tee. Competitive tension builds as South African Thriston Lawrence trails closely behind, starting his round shortly after.

Amidst the competition, five-time major winner Brooks Koepka also aims to maintain his contention, beginning his second round just behind Spaun. Meanwhile, prominent names like Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy, slated for afternoon starts, look to improve on their lackluster first-round performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

