Verstappen's Defiant Stand: Racing Style Unchanged Ahead of Suspension Threat

Max Verstappen is heading into the Canadian Grand Prix on the brink of a one-race suspension following a collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Formula 1 champion is resolute in not altering his aggressive racing style despite having 11 penalty points, one short of a suspension.

Verstappen's uncompromising approach has sparked criticism, yet he remains unapologetically bold about his tactics—insisting that he races in a manner he deems appropriate. Although the suspension threat looms, Verstappen continues to trust his instincts on the track, emphasizing that he's not there to 'get a ban.'

While Verstappen took responsibility for the incident with Russell, suggesting it shouldn't have happened, he refuses to be daunted by the criticism. His rivals express uncertainty about his next moves on the track, but Verstappen appears focused on racing as he always has, despite the pressures closing in.

(With inputs from agencies.)