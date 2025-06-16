BCCI Overhauls Age Verification with New Bone Test Protocol
The BCCI has introduced a second bone test to accurately determine age eligibility for junior cricket tournaments. This change aims to prevent players from losing out on a season due to inaccurate age calculations. The new rule applies from the upcoming seasons in the U-16 boys and U-15 girls categories.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a pivotal change in its age verification system for youth cricket players, introducing an additional bone test for better accuracy.
Currently, players' ages are determined using the TW3 method, with a +1 factor added to ensure eligibility for subsequent seasons. The newly implemented second test aims to eliminate discrepancies caused by arithmetic calculations.
This measure will apply to the U-16 boys and U-15 girls categories, ensuring precise age verification so players do not miss out on an opportunity due to outdated calculation methods, a BCCI source stated.
