BCCI Overhauls Age Verification with New Bone Test Protocol

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a pivotal change in its age verification system for youth cricket players, introducing an additional bone test for better accuracy.

Currently, players' ages are determined using the TW3 method, with a +1 factor added to ensure eligibility for subsequent seasons. The newly implemented second test aims to eliminate discrepancies caused by arithmetic calculations.

This measure will apply to the U-16 boys and U-15 girls categories, ensuring precise age verification so players do not miss out on an opportunity due to outdated calculation methods, a BCCI source stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)