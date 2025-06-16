Exciting Changes Ahead: WSL Expands and Introduces Playoff System
The English Women's Super League will expand from 12 to 14 teams starting from the 2026-27 season, along with a new promotion/relegation playoff system to boost competitiveness.
The English Women's Super League (WSL) is set to undergo significant changes, expanding teams and introducing a new playoff system. Starting from the 2026-27 season, the WSL will grow from 12 to 14 teams, pending approval by the FA Board.
The revamp includes a promotion/relegation playoff, aiming to intensify competition. Two teams from the second-tier WSL2 will automatically ascend, while the third-placed team will contest against the bottom WSL club in a crucial playoff.
As of the 2026-27 season, the 13th-placed top division side will face the WSL2 runners-up in the playoff. According to WSL CEO Nikki Doucet, this expansion will foster vibrancy between leagues, enhancing opportunities for clubs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
