Exciting Changes Ahead: WSL Expands and Introduces Playoff System

The English Women's Super League will expand from 12 to 14 teams starting from the 2026-27 season, along with a new promotion/relegation playoff system to boost competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The English Women's Super League (WSL) is set to undergo significant changes, expanding teams and introducing a new playoff system. Starting from the 2026-27 season, the WSL will grow from 12 to 14 teams, pending approval by the FA Board.

The revamp includes a promotion/relegation playoff, aiming to intensify competition. Two teams from the second-tier WSL2 will automatically ascend, while the third-placed team will contest against the bottom WSL club in a crucial playoff.

As of the 2026-27 season, the 13th-placed top division side will face the WSL2 runners-up in the playoff. According to WSL CEO Nikki Doucet, this expansion will foster vibrancy between leagues, enhancing opportunities for clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

