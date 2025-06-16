Left Menu

Angelo Mathews to Bow Out in Galle: A Final Test Farewell

Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews announces his upcoming Test match against Bangladesh will be his final red-ball appearance. The decision coincides with Sri Lanka's reduced Test schedule in 2025. Mathews aims to provide opportunities for new players, wrapping up a distinguished 15-year cricketing career.

Angelo Matthews. (Photo- ICC Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant career milestone, former Sri Lankan cricket captain Angelo Mathews has announced that the forthcoming Test against Bangladesh at Galle will mark his last appearance in the longest format of the game. The distinguished all-rounder had earlier declared his retirement plans for the Test scheduled in June.

Mathews highlighted a scarce calendar as a major factor influencing his decision. Sri Lanka is poised to play a mere four Tests in 2025, the fewest since 2013. "I played my 100th Test in Galle, intending to bid adieu at the same venue," Mathews shared, noting that Sri Lanka's next Test assignment is a full year away.

With an illustrious career spanning over 15 years, Mathews reiterated his desire to give newcomers a fair chance, mindful of cricket's unpredictabilities. Debuting in 2009, he ranks third among Sri Lankan high-scorers in Tests with 8,167 runs and has also contributed notably with 33 wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

