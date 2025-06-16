Lothar Matthaus Questions Harry Kane's Happiness Under Tuchel's Leadership

Bayern Munich icon Lothar Matthaus has voiced concerns about England captain Harry Kane's satisfaction under the stewardship of new head coach Thomas Tuchel. Following his stint with England, Kane joined Bayern Munich for the FIFA Club World Cup. While he delivered goals against Andorra and Senegal for England, he couldn't replicate his scoring prowess as Bayern demolished Auckland City 10-0 in their opening match.

Matthaus, reflecting on Kane's performance, noted that the English captain's struggle to find the net was unsurprising. The former German midfield maestro insists Kane thrives on continuous motivation, a factor he feels is missing in Tuchel's camp. Speaking to Sky Sport Germany, Matthaus said, "In a 10-0 routing, Kane left without a goal. Though he recently netted for England against Andorra, motivation seems different here. At Bayern, we prioritize enjoyment and attacking play; it feels like England currently lacks this work ethic," per Goal.com.

Matthaus further observed Kane's professional commitment yet apparent lack of joy under Tuchel, mirroring past experiences with Gareth Southgate. Despite this, Kane secured his first Bundesliga title with Bayern and aims for future successes. "It's been a journey of dedication," Kane reflected to Sky Sports. He emphasized his resolve to capitalize on his achievements and pursue further accolades with both club and country.

