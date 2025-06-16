Left Menu

R Ashwin Cleared of Ball-Tampering Allegations in TNPL Drama

R Ashwin and his team, Dindigul Dragons, have been cleared of ball-tampering allegations by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). The claims, made by Seicham Madurai Panthers, were dismissed as speculative and lacking evidence. This comes after the Dragons' decisive victory over the Panthers.

R Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

R Ashwin, former India off-spinner and captain of the Dindigul Dragons, has been exonerated of ball-tampering accusations following a thorough investigation by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). The allegations were raised by the Seicham Madurai Panthers, citing improper use of chemically treated towels during a TNPL match at Salem.

The TNCA stated unequivocally that there was no evidence to support the Panthers' claims, deeming the charges speculative and unsupported. The questioned towels were provided by the TNCA, available to both teams, and overseen by match officials throughout the game. The accusation, according to TNPL CEO Prasanna Kannan, lacked substantive backing.

Despite the uproar, the match concluded without any complaints from on-field officials, and no formal evidence was presented by the Panthers. The Dragons triumphed over the Panthers, achieving a nine-wicket victory, with Ashwin contributing significantly to the win.

