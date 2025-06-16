Left Menu

Auston Matthews Leads USA Olympic Hockey Charge

Auston Matthews, joined by other top NHL players, will lead USA Hockey at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games, marking the NHL's return to the Olympics since 2014 after skipping the 2022 Beijing Games. Matthews and team aim to sustain America's international hockey success with key names like Brady Tkachuk joining the roster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:27 IST
Auston Matthews Leads USA Olympic Hockey Charge
Auston Matthews

NHL superstar Auston Matthews is set to spearhead the U.S. men's hockey team at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games next year. Monday's announcement by USA Hockey marked the return of NHL players to the Olympic arena, the first since the 2014 games.

Scheduled disruption due to COVID-19 prevented their participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. However, with the latest stance, the NHL has released its talent, allowing prominent players like Matthews, Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, and his brother Matthew of the Florida Panthers to gear up for the Olympics.

Joining Matthews and the Tkachuk brothers are notable players like Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Jack Eichel. USA Hockey's general manager, Bill Guerin, expressed his confidence in maintaining American dominance on the international stage, as the team gears up for the Olympic tournament starting February 11 in Milan.

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025