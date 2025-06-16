Auston Matthews Leads USA Olympic Hockey Charge

NHL superstar Auston Matthews is set to spearhead the U.S. men's hockey team at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games next year. Monday's announcement by USA Hockey marked the return of NHL players to the Olympic arena, the first since the 2014 games.

Scheduled disruption due to COVID-19 prevented their participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. However, with the latest stance, the NHL has released its talent, allowing prominent players like Matthews, Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk, and his brother Matthew of the Florida Panthers to gear up for the Olympics.

Joining Matthews and the Tkachuk brothers are notable players like Quinn Hughes, Charlie McAvoy, and Jack Eichel. USA Hockey's general manager, Bill Guerin, expressed his confidence in maintaining American dominance on the international stage, as the team gears up for the Olympic tournament starting February 11 in Milan.