Chelsea kicked off their FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a 2-0 triumph over Los Angeles FC at a noticeably underpopulated Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match, which opened Group D proceedings, saw a mere 22,137 spectators in the 71,000-seat venue, highlighting the conspicuous absence of fans and casting a shadow over the victory.

During the first half, LAFC's goalkeeper, the former Tottenham stalwart Hugo Lloris, thwarted attempts from Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke, maintaining a goalless stalemate. Yet, Chelsea's dominance in possession paid off, with Pedro Neto scoring in the 34th minute after breaking the offside trap to give the Premier League side a crucial 1-0 lead.

Liam Delap, Chelsea's recent acquisition, made an appearance in the second half and contributed significantly to the team's offensive push. Collaborating with Cole Palmer, Delap set up Fernandez for the game's second and final goal in the 79th minute. Post-match, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed surprise at the sparse crowd, while LAFC's manager Steve Cherundolo speculated on regional differences in football enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)