Krishna Nagar Gears Up for Asian Para-Badminton Championship with Renewed Determination

Indian Paralympics gold medalist and para-shuttler Krishna Nagar is gearing up with renewed determination for the Asian Para-Badminton Championship after missing out on a medal at the Paris Paralympics last year due to a mid-match injury. Speaking with ANI, Nagar expressed his motivation to perform strongly at the competition beginning today in Thailand.

The Indian contingent, comprising over 70 players, is anticipated to deliver a medal-rich performance. Nagar is optimistic about India's prospects, saying, "I think India will secure a lot of medals this time." Despite battling sickness recently, the para-shuttler stated he is now fit and focused on giving his best performance.

Nagar acknowledged the influence of able-bodied athletes like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen on para-sports, noting the improvement in the level of competition post-2020 and 2024 Paralympics. He praised the support from government initiatives like the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, media coverage, and sponsorship but remarked that cricket still overshadows other sports in terms of popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)