India's Boxing Titans Head to Asian Championships 2026: A Medal Quest

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen are set to lead India's 20-member squad at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026, scheduled in Mongolia from March 28 to April 11. The team was chosen after intensive evaluations post the National Championships in January.

As per the selection policy, finalists from the Asian Championships in approved categories for the Commonwealth and Asian Games 2026 will secure direct entries into those events. This increases the championships' importance as it serves both as a medal chance and a key qualifying path. Lovlina (75kg) and other top-performers from Spain are key additions to the team.

The squad features a blend of seasoned and new talent, including World Boxing Cup Final gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and promising competitors from recent Spain tournaments. BFI President Ajay Singh expressed confidence in the team's ability to excel under the guidance of head coaches Santiago Nieva and CA Kuttappa. India aims to build on its recent victories and set the stage for future international success.

