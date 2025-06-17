Sports Highlights: Major Moves and Key Performances

In a series of major sports developments, the Las Vegas Aces will play without MVP A'ja Wilson against the Minnesota Lynx due to ongoing concussion protocol. Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres made significant roster adjustments, adding Bryce Johnson and placing Yu Darvish on the 60-day injured list.

New York Yankees fans welcomed back Giancarlo Stanton, who made his season debut after recovering from an elbow injury. The star slugger contributed to the Yankees' efforts in a game against the Los Angeles Angels despite their 1-0, 11-inning loss.

Shohei Ohtani showed his prowess with both bat and ball, contributing to the Dodgers' win over the San Diego Padres. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder closer to a coveted title, despite Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton enduring a tough game. Women's football's global fan base expansion also made headlines.

