Punjab Kings and Round Table India Team Up for Education Empowerment

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings, collaborating with Round Table India, has unveiled three new classroom blocks in two local educational institutions. These facilities were launched at the Government Primary School in Manakpur Sharif and Government Senior Secondary School in Pandwala. The inauguration was officiated by Tr. Chaitanya Dev Singh, National President of Round Table India, alongside Anant Sarkaria, Head of Operations for Punjab Kings.

Attendees of the event included Tr. Anterpreet Singh Sahni, Area Chairman, Area 18, Round Table India, Tr. Arpan S Gupta, AST, Area 18, Round Table India, and Ashwani Kumar from Punjab Kings. The initiative underscores Punjab Kings' enduring commitment to societal growth. Over the past two years, this project has led to the construction of more than 30 classrooms, positively impacting around 34,100 students.

Satish Menon, CEO, lauded the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Round Table India in this crucial initiative fills us with pride. Educational infrastructure investment is an investment in the youth's future. We are incredibly grateful to our partners for their unwavering support, enabling us to contribute significantly." LC Gupta, CFO, emphasized their dedication to community beyond cricket, highlighting the educational investment's role in securing children's long-term advancement. The newly inaugurated classrooms feature new tables, benches, and blackboards, along with additional enhancements like computer labs, sports facilities, and upgraded toilet blocks.

This initiative aligns with Round Table India's 'Freedom Through Education' project, launched 26 years ago to provide educational opportunities for underprivileged children. The program's accomplishments include over 9,272 classrooms built through 3,782 projects, reflecting a staggering ₹485 crores investment, benefiting 10.2 million children to date. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)