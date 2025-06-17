Left Menu

Porto Faces Player Recruitment Challenges Amid Expanded Club World Cup

Porto, led by President Andre Villas-Boas, struggled to sign players for the Club World Cup due to players' concerns about additional matches. FIFPRO emphasized the need for player rest. Villas-Boas highlighted the tournament's timing, impacting players' recuperation after a demanding season.

Portuguese club Porto is wrestling with player recruitment issues tied to the expanded FIFA Club World Cup, according to club president Andre Villas-Boas.

Many players are reportedly shunning the event to avoid its fixture overload, highlighting a growing concern about player welfare and rest periods emphasized by FIFPRO.

With the expanded tournament coming at a challenging time for European clubs, Porto's struggles exemplify the broader issues facing soccer teams worldwide due to increasingly packed schedules.

