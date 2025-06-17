Boulter Continues Winning Streak at Nottingham Open
Defending champion Katie Boulter defeated Lulu Sun at the Nottingham Open, as four Britons including Boulter advanced to the last 16. Boulter, aiming for a third consecutive title, is on an 11-match home tournament winning streak. Upcoming matches feature intriguing matchups among emerging talents.
At the Nottingham Open, defending champion and eighth seed Katie Boulter showcased her prowess by defeating New Zealand's Lulu Sun 6-2 6-2. Her victory secured a place in the last 16 alongside fellow Britons Mingge Xu, Sonay Kartal, and Francesca Jones, as Boulter eyes a record third consecutive title.
Boulter, currently on an impressive 11-match winning streak at her home tournament, expressed respect and anticipation for her upcoming match-up against compatriot Sonay Kartal. "I have so much respect for Sonay, she's an incredible tennis player," Boulter stated, acknowledging the challenge ahead from a previously close encounter on grass.
In other highlights, the 17-year-old Mingge Xu claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory over Katie Volynets, setting a match with Polish player Magda Linette. Francesca Jones also advanced after defeating Harriet Dart 7-5 6-4, while other participants, including Rebecca Sramkova and Leylah Fernandez, prepare for their respective matches in a tournament full of competitive spirit.
