Boulter Continues Winning Streak at Nottingham Open

At the Nottingham Open, defending champion and eighth seed Katie Boulter showcased her prowess by defeating New Zealand's Lulu Sun 6-2 6-2. Her victory secured a place in the last 16 alongside fellow Britons Mingge Xu, Sonay Kartal, and Francesca Jones, as Boulter eyes a record third consecutive title.

Boulter, currently on an impressive 11-match winning streak at her home tournament, expressed respect and anticipation for her upcoming match-up against compatriot Sonay Kartal. "I have so much respect for Sonay, she's an incredible tennis player," Boulter stated, acknowledging the challenge ahead from a previously close encounter on grass.

In other highlights, the 17-year-old Mingge Xu claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory over Katie Volynets, setting a match with Polish player Magda Linette. Francesca Jones also advanced after defeating Harriet Dart 7-5 6-4, while other participants, including Rebecca Sramkova and Leylah Fernandez, prepare for their respective matches in a tournament full of competitive spirit.

