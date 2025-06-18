Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs on Grass Court at Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz began his grasscourt campaign successfully with a victory over Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships. After winning the French Open, Alcaraz faced Walton in place of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Alcaraz used effective serve and volley tactics and showcased his skill on grass, advancing to the last 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:15 IST
Carlos Alcaraz launched his grasscourt season with a hard-fought win over Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships. Alcaraz, fresh from his French Open triumph, had to adjust quickly after his original opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, withdrew due to illness.

Walton, ranked 86th globally, put up a solid fight, holding serve effectively and challenging Alcaraz in the second set. However, Alcaraz's superior serve and volley strategy, alongside his precise drop shots, secured his victory after a tense tiebreak.

Meanwhile, French qualifier Corentin Moutet achieved a significant victory by defeating third seed Taylor Fritz. Jack Draper and Jiri Lehecka also advanced, whereas Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton were knocked out of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

