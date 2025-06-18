Alcaraz Triumphs on Grass Court at Queen's Club Championships

Carlos Alcaraz launched his grasscourt season with a hard-fought win over Adam Walton at the Queen's Club Championships. Alcaraz, fresh from his French Open triumph, had to adjust quickly after his original opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, withdrew due to illness.

Walton, ranked 86th globally, put up a solid fight, holding serve effectively and challenging Alcaraz in the second set. However, Alcaraz's superior serve and volley strategy, alongside his precise drop shots, secured his victory after a tense tiebreak.

Meanwhile, French qualifier Corentin Moutet achieved a significant victory by defeating third seed Taylor Fritz. Jack Draper and Jiri Lehecka also advanced, whereas Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton were knocked out of the tournament.

