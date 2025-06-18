Left Menu

Robert Kubica: A Triumphant Return to Le Mans

Robert Kubica, a former Formula One driver, achieved a remarkable victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, overcoming past injuries from a severe rally crash. His win demonstrates his enduring prowess in endurance racing, silencing critics and proving his capabilities on the track.

Robert Kubica marked a significant milestone in his racing career with a triumphant win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fourteen years on from a devastating rally crash that nearly ended his career, the pioneering Polish driver silenced skeptics with this latest achievement.

Shared with Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson, Kubica's victory not only solidifies his legacy in endurance racing but also highlights his resilience and unparalleled skill, shattering any lingering doubts about his racing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

