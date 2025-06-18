Robert Kubica: A Triumphant Return to Le Mans

Robert Kubica marked a significant milestone in his racing career with a triumphant win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fourteen years on from a devastating rally crash that nearly ended his career, the pioneering Polish driver silenced skeptics with this latest achievement.

Shared with Yifei Ye and Phil Hanson, Kubica's victory not only solidifies his legacy in endurance racing but also highlights his resilience and unparalleled skill, shattering any lingering doubts about his racing capabilities.

