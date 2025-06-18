Left Menu

Thrilling Stalemate: Dortmund and Fluminense Draw in Club World Cup

Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense ended their Club World Cup match in a 0-0 draw at MetLife Stadium. Fluminense's Agustín Canobbio nearly scored, but Dortmund's Gregor Kobel saved it. Jobe Bellingham debuted for Dortmund. The game favored Fluminense's fans, reflecting their aggressive play. Dortmund meets Mamelodi Sundowns next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastrutherford | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a closely contested Club World Cup match at MetLife Stadium, Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense settled for a 0-0 draw under rainy skies and before a crowd that gave Fluminense overwhelming support.

Fluminense's Agustín Canobbio had the most promising opportunity at goal with a left-footed shot, but Dortmund's dependable goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a critical save to ensure the score remained unchanged. Dortmund also witnessed the debut of Jobe Bellingham, who came in as a substitute, adding to the game's narrative.

The match had a notable disparity in attempts, with Fluminense registering a higher count, yet Dortmund controlled possession. Both teams now sit atop Group F, looking ahead to their upcoming fixtures. Dortmund will face Mamelodi Sundowns in Cincinnati, while Fluminense takes on Ulsan at MetLife.

