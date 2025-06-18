Healy's Stark Warning: Aussie Batting Woes Ahead of West Indies Tour

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy has issued a grave warning to the Australian cricket team as they prepare for their upcoming tour against the West Indies. The focus of Healy's concern is the underwhelming performance of the top-order batsmen, including Usman Khawaja, who will celebrate his 39th birthday during the home Ashes series against England.

The ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa proved disastrous for the Australian top-order, with Khawaja scoring a mere 0 and 6, and Marnus Labuschagne failing to adapt as an opener. Cameron Green's return to international cricket was also disappointing, as he managed to score only 4 and 0.

Australia's new WTC cycle begins with a three-Test series against West Indies starting June 25. However, concerns about top-order consistency linger, especially with Labuschagne not hitting a century in his last 16 Tests. Healy cautioned Khawaja about relying solely on experience, warning that England's bowlers are well-prepared to challenge Australia rigorously in the upcoming contests.

Healy remarked that the specificity in England's selection gives them an edge in adapting to Australian conditions. He emphasized the need for Australian players to maintain peak energy and impeccable technique. As the Ashes series looms, Healy criticized the lack of apparent solutions to resolve the batting woes swamping the team.

Healy questioned whether the current issues should be fixed or if new players should replace underperforming batsmen. The debate over how to best strengthen the team's lineup remains unresolved, casting uncertainty over Australia's readiness for the high-stakes Ashes series. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)