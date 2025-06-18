New Zealander Cricket Stars Bree Illing and Bella James Secure First Central Contracts

In a significant development for New Zealand cricket, Bree Illing of Auckland Hearts and Bella James of Otago Sparks have been awarded their first central contracts for the 2025-26 season, as announced by New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday.

Illing and James are touring England with the New Zealand A team, stepping into the shoes of Hayley Jensen, who recently retired, and Sophie Devine, who plans to retire from ODIs after the World Cup later this year.

Illing, a 21-year-old swing bowler, impressed in her debut T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, emerging as Auckland's top wicket-taker last season. Meanwhile, James secured her contract following a decade of hard work in domestic cricket, making her mark internationally against Australia in late 2024 and early 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)