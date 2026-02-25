Left Menu

Ukraine Launches Drone Production in the UK Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine has started operating its first drone production plant in the UK. This move, led by Ukraine's ambassador Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, aims to bolster Ukrainian military production despite ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrspecsystems, co-operating with British firms, strengthens defense capabilities and plans future exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:44 IST
Ukraine has commenced operations at its first drone production plant in Britain, according to Ukraine's ambassador, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. This strategic move is designed to bolster Ukrainian military production capabilities amidst continued conflict with Russia.

Zaluzhnyi, previously a top commander in Ukraine's armed forces, emphasized the decision's strategic importance during ongoing missile threats and infrastructure challenges. He asserted that shifting some production to the UK adds resilience and ensures continuity in their defense manufacturing.

The plant operates under the Ukrspecsystems brand, which has partnered with UK-based firms to form the 1Force consortium. This collaboration signifies an effort to strengthen joint defense capabilities, with potential export advantages, and affirms the engineering core remaining firmly in Ukraine.

