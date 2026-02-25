Nepal Army Enforces Rigorous Security for Upcoming Elections

The Nepal Army announced a comprehensive three-phase security initiative to ensure a safe and fair general election next week. This involves aerial patrols and neutralizing possible threats.

On March 5, 18.9 million voters will participate in electing 275 House of Representatives members. To maintain order, a detailed security strategy will be implemented before, during, and after the election. Preparations have included extensive training and joint exercises, according to Army Spokesperson Rajaram Basnet.

The plan guarantees polling station security and includes aerial patrolling. Integrated teams will manage post-election ballot security, consisting of various security personnel and representatives. The engagement of 3,30,000 security officials, including 80,000 from the Nepal Army, is anticipated to ensure smooth electoral proceedings.