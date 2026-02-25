Left Menu

Germany Eyes Balanced Trade Ties with China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed willingness to enhance economic collaboration with China, highlighting concerns over Germany's growing trade deficit. He emphasized the need for measures to rectify this imbalance and promote more equitable trade relations.

Updated: 25-02-2026 18:46 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the opportunity to expand economic cooperation with China, citing the need to address Germany's growing trade deficit with the Asian powerhouse.

During a press briefing, Merz highlighted the importance of taking action to curb the imbalance that has widened over the past five years.

He expressed Germany's commitment to opening new avenues for reducing the deficit and promoting healthier trade relations with China, stressing that the current situation is 'not healthy' and requires concerted efforts to improve.

