Germany Eyes Balanced Trade Ties with China
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed willingness to enhance economic collaboration with China, highlighting concerns over Germany's growing trade deficit. He emphasized the need for measures to rectify this imbalance and promote more equitable trade relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:46 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the opportunity to expand economic cooperation with China, citing the need to address Germany's growing trade deficit with the Asian powerhouse.
During a press briefing, Merz highlighted the importance of taking action to curb the imbalance that has widened over the past five years.
He expressed Germany's commitment to opening new avenues for reducing the deficit and promoting healthier trade relations with China, stressing that the current situation is 'not healthy' and requires concerted efforts to improve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China and Germany Aim to Reshape Economic Cooperation Amid Trade Tensions
India and Canada to Resume FTA Talks Amidst Global Trade Changes
Global Trade Tensions: China and US Seek WTO Resolution
German Business Leaders Sound Alarm on China's Global Trade Practices
Global Trade Jitters: Nations React to U.S. Tariff Turmoil